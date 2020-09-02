Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Congratulations to Tyler Perry as he’s officially a billionaire! According to Forbes, Perry has $320 million from his movies, plays, and TV shows due to him owning 100 percent of the content. $300 million in cash and investments, his Tyler Perry Studios is worth $280 million due to the 330 acres it sits on in Georgia. Perry owns a stake in BET+ which is worth $280 million.

He owns $40 million in real estate and vehicles, which all adds up to $1 billion. Talk about going from hood to good! Perry says he took a chance and bet on himself, are you a self-employed business owner? What tips can you give someone who may want to strike out on their own?

See story here