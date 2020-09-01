CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle After Destiny’s Child [VIDEO]

Usher is welcoming a new baby into the world with his girlfriend.  This baby will be her first and his third.

Niecy Nash’s fans are confused about her new marriage with her wife, Carol Denise Betts.  Some people didn’t know Nash was divorced from her husband and questioned whether the photos were from a movie role.

LeToya Luckett breaks her silence about her journey after Destiny’s Child.  She explained that she slept in her car and lived on a friend’s couch.

Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear what finally put her on her feet after her struggle.

Like mother, like daughter! See all the times LeToya Luckett's growing baby girl, Gianna, looked just like her below...

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle After Destiny’s Child [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

