Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On FX And Hulu

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

A documentary will soon explore the life and death of Breonna Taylor. According to FOX29, the documentary is called The Killing of Breonna Taylor. The episode, which is part of a new docuseries by The New York Times called The Weekly, will air on Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and on HULU Sept. 5.

As you recall, Taylor was fatally shot in her home by the Louisville, Kentucky police on March 13, while they were executing a no-knock warrant relating to a drug investigation. Taylor was unarmed and no drugs were found in the home. No one has been charged in her death.

Will you watch the documentary?

See story here

