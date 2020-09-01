Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On FX And Hulu

A documentary will soon explore the life and death of Breonna Taylor. According to FOX29, the documentary is called The Killing of Breonna Taylor. The episode, which is part of a new docuseries by The New York Times called The Weekly, will air on Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and on HULU Sept. 5.

As you recall, Taylor was fatally shot in her home by the Louisville, Kentucky police on March 13, while they were executing a no-knock warrant relating to a drug investigation. Taylor was unarmed and no drugs were found in the home. No one has been charged in her death.

Will you watch the documentary?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: