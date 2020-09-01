Nas Speaks On JAY-Z Always Dropping Music At Same Time As Him

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God asked Nas about JAY-Z always dropping new music at the same time as him. “I think that maybe there’s an energy that we both have where maybe we like to work around the same time…I think it’s just synergy. Jay would know better than me,” answered Nas.

Fans have criticized JAY-Z for “taking Nas’ shine” when he drops on the same day as the “Illmatic” rapper. Nas recently dropped “King’s Disease” on the same day as JAY-Z and Pharrell’s “Entrepreneur”

Do you believe that its synergy or is JAY-Z deliberately dropping music to stop Nas?

