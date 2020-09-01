CLOSE
Relive Brandy & Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzuz Instagram Live Battle

Source: WENN / WENN

Talk about range, legacy, history and more — Brandy and Monica have all of that. The two reunited for their first in-person sit down in over eight years when they took part in a Verzuz celebration on Monday (August 31) and managed to set a few records in the process.

The three-hour event covered numerous topics from Monica’s fight to free Corey Miller from prison, her growth with Dallas Austin as a young singer singing grown songs on her debut album, Brandy reliving classics with Babyface, her own monumental debut album at more. Of course, the two addressed the elephant in the room when it came to their long feud and it was a “needed” conversation, according to Monica.

“I wanted to speak to you face to face… I really do admire what you’ve done musically and personally. It was time for us to have the conversation that was had earlier,” Monica told Brandy.

In all, the ladies held a Verzuz Instagram record of more than 1.2 million viewers simultaneously on the platform and gave us three hours of some of their favorite songs!

Relive all the Black girl magic from Mo and Brandy below.

