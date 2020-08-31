CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

3’s A Charm: Niecy Nash Got Married To Who?

Congratulation to the happy couple.

51st NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Congratulations are in order as Niecy Nash recently got married again. However, her partner this go around just may surprise you.

The Rickey Smiley Show reports that Nash walked down the aisle, for the third time, with singer/songwriter Jessica Betts.

We believe in all folks being happy regardless of sexual orientation so nothing but love and respect to the happy couple. But we’re still thrown for a loop considering Nash’s first two marriages were with men. But hey, they had their shot (Nash recently divorced Jay Tucker).

Per the Rickey Smiley Show:

Betts, a singer/songwriter has been around Nash for quite sometime, even performing her wedding song from when she was wed to Jay Tucker.

The pair had kept their relationship relatively quiet but a scan of Betts’ Instagram sees her new wife pop up on more than a few occasions, including a video of Niecy showing off Betts on the set of her hit TV series Claws.

Earlier this year, Betts kept it subtle with a birthday wish for Nash, sharing a provocative photo of the actress with the caption, “Happy Birthday to a Real One #NiceNails.”

For Nash, this is her third trip down the aisle. She was married to Don Nash in 1994 before they divorced in 2007 and she was recently married to Tucker for nine years until their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Big up to Black love.

 

3’s A Charm: Niecy Nash Got Married To Who?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
3’s A Charm: Niecy Nash Got Married To…
 22 hours ago
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”
 1 day ago
09.01.20
20 items
‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode 3: Leti’s Baseball Bat Car…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Jacob Blake’s…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked,…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha…
 3 days ago
08.31.20
Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For…
 4 days ago
08.31.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 4 days ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 5 days ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 5 days ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 5 days ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 5 days ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 6 days ago
08.27.20
Photos
Close