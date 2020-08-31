CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

Marvel Shares Emotional Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

As Marvel fans and others mourn the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman Marvel has released a four-minute tribute video to the actor who lost his four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday, August 28th. The tribute video features Kevin Feige, director Ryan Coogler, cast members Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. discuss the impact of Boseman’s role as King T’Challa within the Marvel universe and in real life.

The video ends with a short clip of Boseman discussing his thoughts on the iconic role, “I think when done right, it gives people hope. I found that it means a lot,” says Boseman as the phrase, “You’ll Always Be Our King” scrolls across the screen. Chadwick Boseman died in Los Angeles at the age of 42 surrounded by his wife and family.

What was your favorite Chadwick Boseman role?

Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Bring Black Royalty To The ’21 Bridges’ Red Carpet Premiere
5 photos
Marvel Shares Emotional Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
20 items
‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode 3: Leti’s Baseball Bat Car…
 4 hours ago
08.31.20
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 5 hours ago
08.31.20
NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Jacob Blake’s…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked,…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For…
 3 days ago
08.31.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 4 days ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 4 days ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 4 days ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 5 days ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 5 days ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 5 days ago
08.27.20
Photos
Close