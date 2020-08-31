Marvel Shares Emotional Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video

As Marvel fans and others mourn the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman Marvel has released a four-minute tribute video to the actor who lost his four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday, August 28th. The tribute video features Kevin Feige, director Ryan Coogler, cast members Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. discuss the impact of Boseman’s role as King T’Challa within the Marvel universe and in real life.

The video ends with a short clip of Boseman discussing his thoughts on the iconic role, “I think when done right, it gives people hope. I found that it means a lot,” says Boseman as the phrase, “You’ll Always Be Our King” scrolls across the screen. Chadwick Boseman died in Los Angeles at the age of 42 surrounded by his wife and family.

