CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Jeff Bezos Is The First Person Worth $200 Billion [VIDEO]

With all the drama surrounding the Miller family, Romeo speaks out.

He shared that he wants his uncle C-Murder out by any means necessary but his father Master P is dealing with a lot.  On the viral show, “In Mix” he says that everybody blames his father for everything but also has his own personal issues to deal with.

Well, Jeff Bezos seems to not have any problems.  He is now the first person ever to be worth $200 billion!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Premiere Party

From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

We've seen Romeo Miller grow up in the public eye and it's been a joy to watch (both figuratively and physically speaking!) With almost 20 years in the business, here's a look at his transition from "lil" Romeo to Mr. Miller:

Hot Spot: Jeff Bezos Is The First Person Worth $200 Billion [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 10 hours ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 1 day ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 1 day ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 1 day ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 1 day ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close