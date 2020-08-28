CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends Without Her Speaking

"Here's what they think about you."

Sometimes less is more.

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended Thursday night by snubbing the reviled, anti-Black conspiracy theorist who it had previously not only supported but also encouraged her self-hatred.

One week after the Democratic National Convention successfully executed surprise speeches from people who were not listed on the official schedule, the only thing unexpected about the RNC was the omission of Owens as well as any mention of Herman Cain (two Black diehard soldiers for Republicans and the latter of whom literally died supporting Donald Trump and the party.

Instead of using her to spread their lies, Republicans trotted out some of their other usual Black suspects as well as some new ones, suggesting Owens’ 15 minutes of infamy could finally be expiring.

However, the Party was perfectly fine using terms that Owens is responsible for amplifying among Republicans, including “Democratic plantation,” two racially charged words that RNC speakers repeatedly leaned on when referencing Black voters. The Washington Post also pointed out that “Owens has more than 4 million followers on Facebook — more than many mainstream media organizations,” showing that Republicans were willing to sacrifice her wide social media reach by excluding her from the RNC.

Make no mistake: The decision against using Owens in any capacity at the RNC was clearly a deliberate one and may have been made because she’s been an utter failure at encouraging Black people to leave the Democratic Party. Her ambitiously sunken Blexit organization has been trying in vain to recruit Black voters as a way to help sway the 2020 election in favor of Trump‘s re-election efforts. But, according to a recent poll, that effort has been completely — and, perhaps more notably, embarrassingly — in vain as a higher number of Black voters are rallying around the current Democratic ticket than they did the 2016 version of it four years ago.

Considering that Owens told Fox News in 2018 that “Blexit is the black exit from the Democratic Party,” it would seem that nearly two years later, her so-called movement has failed miserably, to put it mildly.

Not to mention, Owens has also consistently defended white people who kill unarmed African Americans — Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, for starters — and even once offered sympathetic view of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler while speaking in public.

It even got to the point where young Black conservatives — Owens’ bread and butter who she recruits for her failed initiatives like Blexit — denounced her over her slander of Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was jogging when a group of white men racially profiled him, armed themselves, followed him, trapped him and shot him dead in the street in broad daylight earlier this year.

Thus, apparently, even Candace Owens and her hateful lies are too much for a Republican Party that has thrived on hate and lies. And that’s saying something.

SEE ALSO:

Candace Owens’ Blexit Officially Backfires As Biden Enjoys Historic Support From Black Voters

Candace Owens Suggests Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks In The Back Was ‘Unjustly’ Fired

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor's Killers

12 photos Launch gallery

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor's Killers

Continue reading Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor's Killers

[caption id="attachment_4003033" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had the audacity to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday after it's been over 150 days since Breonna Taylor's death and her killers have yet to be charged by his office. According to the Courier Journal, Cameron also had time to come after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his speech. The fact that Cameron even showed up to the convention when his office is facing major public scrutiny caused a backlash. "I am Black...And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin," Cameron said during his Tuesday speech. "I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom. And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says: If you aren’t voting for me, 'you ain’t Black,'" Cameron said, referencing a comment Biden made during a May interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. Biden later apologized for his words after facing backlash. Cameron also referenced other times Biden has made sweeping general statements, including the time he said, "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things." Biden later insisted that he didn't mean to "suggest the African American community is a monolith." Cameron slammed Biden's comments on Tuesday night. "Mr. Vice President, look at me: I am Black. We are not all the same, sir," he said. "My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin." "Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world that is craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements.," Cameron continued. "Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes and throw away the lives of countless unborn children." Cameron joins the disconcerting list of Black Republicans showing their allegiance to Donald Trump, who's running for reelection as president in the 2020 elections. Cameron went on to say "Republicans trust you to think for yourself" and he accused Biden of being "captive to the radical left," which he described as a movement "committed to cancel culture" that believes "your skin color must dictate your politics." Clearly, thinking "for yourself" is more important to Cameron than seeking justice for Black people who were unnecessarily killed in their own homes by the police. Cameron then had the nerve to mention Breonna Taylor's name, although he didn't go into details about the investigation. "Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice and equality," Cameron said on Tuesday night. "Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation's wounds." "Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept an all-out assault on western civilization," he added. Cameron has risen to the spotlight as a Republican in Kentucky, becoming the state's first Black attorney general in November 2019. He also has a work history and close relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. His office has been leading the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death and they have the power to bring criminal charges against the officers involved at the state level. Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was shot and killed back in March after Louisville cops entered her home on a no-knock warrant. At first, it seemed hopeful that Cameron would announce charges after he met with Taylor's family and their lawyers over a week ago. However, days have gone by and still no charges. Protests for Breonna Taylor are just a fraction of the many demonstrations occurring nationwide over police violence and systematic racism. Demands have ranged from seeking charges for officers who've summarily killed Black people, to defunding the police, to abolishing systems that harm Black people altogether. Despite Cameron putting the spotlight on people who "mindlessly tear up American cities," many protests have been peaceful. Cameron got a taste of what peaceful direct action protests feels like when demonstrators occupied his property demanding justice for Taylor. Despite the outcries, Cameron still made time to go to the RNC and folks were not happy. Check out some Twitter responses below.

Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends Without Her Speaking  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 4 hours ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 20 hours ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 22 hours ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 24 hours ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 1 day ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close