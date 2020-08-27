CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players, Doesn’t Care About Black People

Way to tell your old Black teammates how you really feel.

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIII

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

NFL legend Brian Urlacher doesn’t care about Black people. That’s the only way to explain a headass message the former Chicago Bears linebacker posted on Instagram where he expressed disdain for NBA players having the nerve to go on strike in order to protest racial injustice.

On Instagram, Urlacher invoked spectacular yet tragic on-field performance from Brett Favre, as evidence that Black basketball players need to shut up and dribble.

“Brett Farve played the MNF game the day his died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” reads Urlacher’s note. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Where do we begin? The Black man Urlacher is referring to, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back on Sunday by Kenosha, WI police, while he was unarmed. It wasn’t until after he was wounded that the cops found the knife in his car’s floorboard. No matter what the alleged warrant is for, it does not not justify shooting a man, while he is surrounded by police officers, seven times in the back.

As for the NBA players deciding not to play, they felt playing a game while Black people are still being brutalized and treated as less than human was a no go. And it wasn’t just for Mr. Blake, it was for victims like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and a too-long list of hashtagged names. It is absolutely obscene, nefarious and racist that Urlacher would equate the murders of said Black people at the hands of police to the passing of Farve’s father from natural causes.

Common sense Twitter is currently dragging Urlacher by his possibly CTE-infected head. Those who are supporting him, are clearly on the vehemently racist side of history.

Don’t be like Brian Urlacher.

https://twitter.com/SBN_Ricky/status/1299033319003377664

Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players, Doesn’t Care About Black People  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 53 mins ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 16 hours ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 19 hours ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 20 hours ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 23 hours ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close