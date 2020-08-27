What To Expect From “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington On August 28 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Continue reading “GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS”: AL Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George Floyd’s Memorial

[caption id="attachment_878615" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Reverend Al Sharpton took the entire world to church! On June 4, the entire world, including the video game community, stopped and listened as we finally laid got a chance to mourn the death of George Floyd. The private ceremony was opened by the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump who began the service by pointing out that Floyd’s death was not a result of COVID-19 but a result of a police officer placing his neck on the back of his neck. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Sharpton took us home while speaking over the 46-year-old’s body, which rested inside a gold casket. The National Action Network founder reminded those in attendance and those viewing around the world that “George Floyd should not be among the deceased,” and “He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal justice malfunction.” Sharpton also made it very clear that the Floyd family did not condone the looting and violence, and that pointed out that the majority of the protesters were peaceful while demanding justice for George Floyd. https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1268628707171872777?s=20 Sharpton also used the moment to call out Trump and his photo-op stunt, where he used a church and bible as a prop after his Attorney General ordered law enforcement to use pepper spray bullets and tear gas to clear protesters so he could make his way to the church. “We cannot use Bibles as a prop. And for those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop.” https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1268627601930825728?s=20 The part of the powerful eulogy that had everyone talking is when Sharpton compared now-former police officer Derek Chauvin — who has been charged with second-degree murder — use of his knee on Floyd’s neck to daily plight of African Americans across the nation. “What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country in education, in health services and in every area of American life. It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks.” “Obama rises up and educates himself and becomes President of the United States. And you keep your knee on his neck asking for a birth certificate. We can do or be whatever we want to be, just get your knee off our necks.” https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1268633231039086593?s=20 Sharpton closed out the power eulogy by echoing the statements of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter when she said her dad changed the world before going into a moment of silence. It lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds the same amount of time that former officer Chauvin had his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck. You can peep the reactions to Sharpton’s eulogy in the gallery below.