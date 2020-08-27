CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another Inmate Over Lockdowns

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections 

R. Kelly allegedly found himself on the opposite end of an assault while in a Chicago jail — and the reason? His fans protesting outside.

According to TMZ, the Metropolitan Correctional Center has been the stage for a number of Kelly protesters who demand his freedom. Kelly was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked in his cell and started punching him.

The fight was brief and Kelly didn’t suffer any broken bones or serious injuries.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kelly’s latest incident is the latest in the winding saga of his life since the release of Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary expose on his career and alleged abuse of women and underaged girls. Earlier this month, his former manager, Donnell Russell was charged by federal authorities in New York for calling in a threat to shoot up a Manhattan screening room that was showing Surviving R. Kelly. Additionally, three other men were arrested for allegedly bribing and intimidating witnesses as it related to Kelly’s upcoming trial.

The disgraced R&B singer has been jailed since 2019 after being charged with multiple accounts of sexual abuse of women over a decade-long period.

RELATED: 3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating Witnesses In R. Kelly Trial

RELATED: R. Kelly Claims He Isn’t Getting A Fair Trial Due To Anonymous Jury

R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another Inmate Over Lockdowns  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 3 hours ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 17 hours ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 23 hours ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 1 day ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 1 day ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 1 day ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Photos
Close