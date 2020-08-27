This Is Why People Think NeNe Leakes’ Is Leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta

For months fans have been wondering whether or not NeNe Leakes will return to RHOA. Reports surfaced in June that the O.G. was fired from the show, but both NeNe and her attorney said it was untrue and hinted at a possible NeNe spinoff.

Still, blogger LoveBScott doubled down on the fired reports and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show especially considering that she plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo and True ENT, the production team behind RHOA.

NeNe previously uploaded a photo of attorney Lisa Bloom alongside a caption that read:

“Happy I now have @lisabloomesq on my team! I’ve stayed quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence go here: booknene@gmail.com.”

She followed it up with a pic of Lisa captioned, “#Wecomingforyou.” Lisa also posted NeNe on her page as well and gave her kudos for “standing up for her rights.”

As things remain up in the air about NeNe, a former Bravo housewife recently raised eyebrows with an Instagram caption that included the ATL reality star. After Real Housewives of New York star, Dorinda Medley announced her departure from the Bravo franchise, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge said on Instagram that Medley would be in good company.

She then ticked off names of former housewives and included NeNe in the bunch

“@dorindamedley you will be missed icon, but it’s pretty amazing on the other side #Vicki #Tamra #leeann #Nene #LVP #Bethenny #dorinda gone but never forgotten.”

People then flooded her comments with questions and wondered if she had some insider info on NeNe’s future on the show.

“Maybe I’m wrong,” she said. “I thought I heard she’s not going back?” wrote Tamra in the comments.

MadameNoire reports that Judge would later update her caption twice, putting a question mark next to NeNe’s name initially, and then eventually deleted all of the names she mentioned.

Interestingly enough NeNe’s Instagram was suddenly deleted. It’s unclear if there’s any correlation. Her Twitter however is still active and messages like the ones below are still readily available.

Support Black Women, Protect Black Women! You have no idea what they’ve been thru or the WEIGHT they have carried on their backs silently for yearsssssssssss. Thank you! Bye — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 26, 2020

It’s not about 1 black woman! It’s about supporting black periodt. I’m strong, I’m healthy and i will survive. Love y’all bye! — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

What do YOU think??? Is it a wrap for NeNe on RHOA???

The ladies are currently filming with newbies Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali, so far we haven’t’ seen any reports about NeNe being filmed.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

This Is Why People Think NeNe Leakes’ Is Leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com