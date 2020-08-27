Nas Reveals Why He Didn’t Finish Record With Biggie

Nas, who has just released the new album “King’s Disease” revealed that he was supposed to record “Gimmie The Loot” with Biggie but got too high. “I was in the studio and Big was rolling up some of that chocolate from Brooklyn and he didn’t warn me. I was zonked out, yo. There’s pictures of that session out there. Yeah, we was (sic) supposed to do a couple of songs. I was gon’ remix some stuff for Ready to Die,” Nas told The Breakfast Club.

Charlamagne asked Nas why he didn’t just come back the next day and record, Nas responded, “still high.” He also says that it was hard to get him to move around in those days. Nas, who lived in Long Island at the time, didn’t want to make the trek back into New York City to record with Biggie.

Do you think Nas would’ve been a good fit for Biggie’s “Gimmie The Loot?” What do you think about Nas’ new album, “King’s Disease?”

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: