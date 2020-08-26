CLOSE
Several Sports Leagues Cancel Games To Support Milwaukee Bucks Game Boycott

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

Source: Rocky Widner / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic tonight in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting…which happened 40 miles from where they play and practice in their home state Wisconsin. The NBA cancelled tonight’s remaining games also in support of the Bucks and respect to players who are fed up with the systemic racism in our country.

In support of the Bucks, the Milwaukee Brewers cancelled their game tonight and the WNBA cancelled their scheduled games also.

See story here

