CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Singer and songwriter PJ Morton stepped into his family legacy and created a gospel album, “Gospel According To PJ.”

After having success in R&B and pop music, he decided that the pandemic was the perfect time to drop some inspirational and feel-good music.  

He shared details of growing up in the church and how he felt that his purpose was to be different from his father, Bishop Paul S. Morton but that gospel is still apart of his roots.

Listen to his story and where he found the inspiration for this album.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Continue reading 10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here’s a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood…

PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 4 hours ago
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 22 hours ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 23 hours ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 24 hours ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 1 day ago
08.26.20
No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had…
 1 day ago
08.26.20
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
All of The Big Announcments From The First…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close