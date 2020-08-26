Aaliyah’s Music May Be Coming to Streaming Services

According to Aaliyah’s estate, her music may finally be headed to streaming services. For a long time, Aaliyah fans had to rely on YouTube playlists to get the late singer’s music, but on the 19th anniversary of her death, her official Twitter account posted that talks have reopened with record labels to make her music available.

The majority of her music has been locked down by her uncle Barry Hankerson, and the only music from Aaliyah you can stream now is her first album “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.” The singer was killed in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, at the age of 22.

Did you ever realize that Aaliyah’s music wasn’t on streaming services?

See story here