CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Aaliyah’s Music May Be Coming to Streaming Services

Photo of AALIYAH

Source: Sal Idriss / Getty

According to Aaliyah’s estate, her music may finally be headed to streaming services. For a long time, Aaliyah fans had to rely on YouTube playlists to get the late singer’s music, but on the 19th anniversary of her death, her official Twitter account posted that talks have reopened with record labels to make her music available.

The majority of her music has been locked down by her uncle Barry Hankerson, and the only music from Aaliyah you can stream now is her first album “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.” The singer was killed in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, at the age of 22.

Did you ever realize that Aaliyah’s music wasn’t on streaming services?

See story here

Star Transformation: Aaliyah
Photo of AALIYAH
25 photos
Aaliyah’s Music May Be Coming to Streaming Services

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 16 hours ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 18 hours ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 18 hours ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 22 hours ago
08.26.20
No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had…
 23 hours ago
08.26.20
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
All of The Big Announcments From The First…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close