During an emotional postgame interview, L.A. Clippers Coach Doc Rivers breaks down after being asked about Paul George’s mental state.

Rivers tries to convey the helplessness iof being in the NBA bubble while excessive force is still being enacted on Black people in this country like Jacob Blake being shot in the back 7 times.

Rivers then tears up to realize that a country he loves..doesn’t love him back because of the color of his skin.

