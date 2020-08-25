CLOSE
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center Named After Him

It is still Mamba forever.

The tribute to Kobe Bryant before the LA Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers game at the Staples Center

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

A basketball legend continues to get his much-deserved flowers. Kobe Bryant is getting a street named after him.

As spotted on TMZ the late great is getting a unique commemoration within the community he became synonymous for. On Monday, August 24 the L.A. City Council President confirmed that planning is underway to title a public road in Mamba’s honor. “Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Boulevard between Olympic & MLK,” Herb J. Wesson Jr. revealed. The drag in question extends from the Staples Center all the way to the University of California. “Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Kobe Bryant Blvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality … anything is possible” he added.

The reveal coincides with Kobe’s birthday which was also August 24. Additionally the numbers he wore during his 20 year tenure as a Los Angeles Laker were 8 and 24. This follows an announcement earlier this month by town of Orange County, California which declared 8/24 “Kobe Bryant Day”.

In recent news Nike paid tribute to his legacy in a moving video montage titled “Better”. You can view the inspirational visual below.

Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center Named After Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

