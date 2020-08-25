CLOSE
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots Out Black Men To Deny Trump’s Racism

Black people at RNC

From left: Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Herschel Walker and Sen. Tim Scott. | Source: Getty Images / Getty

Whether through sheer coincidence — or not — “Uncle Tom” was one of the top trending topics on Twitter Tuesday morning following the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that featured several Black men making the case for Donald Trump to be re-elected.

More than 6,000 “Uncle Tom” tweets were posted following speeches from Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, former professional football star Herschel Walker and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. They each took turns trying to dispel any notion of racism in America or among its leadership despite Trump’s repeated personal demonstrations to the contrary.

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” Jones, who has been called an “embarrassment” to Democrats, said Monday night at the RNC. “We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden: We are free. We are free people with free minds.”

Walker, who was one of Trump’s employees when he played in the USFL — another of Trump’s failed business ventures — said his “soul” was hurt when he learned people called the president racist.

“I take it as a personal insult that people think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist,” Walker said Monday night with a straight face during his official endorsement of Trump’s re-election.

Not to be outdone, though, Scott, the sitting U.S. senator who has previously dared to broach the topic of race with his commander-in-chief, said that Trump gives citizens the best chance “to live the American dream.”

For brevity’s sake, here’s the Cliff’s Notes version of Trump’s treatment of Black people in America: a decades’ long streak of discrimination that pre-dates his White House stint; repeated attacks against Black women, in particular; and referring to white supremacists in part as “fine people.” The president is racist by the very definition of the word, making the speeches from Jones, Walker and Scott both predictable in the context of Black Republicans and disingenuous whether they truly believe the words they told America or not.

If that’s not proof enough, Vox created a whole comprehensive timeline of Trump’s racism for readers to refer to in case there is still any confusion.

To be clear, the term “Uncle Tom” comes from a fictional slave in the novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” written by abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1852. Over the years, the character became synonymous with subservient African Americans who sell out their people to curry favor with white folks.

Republicans on Twitter took it upon themselves to try to change the “Uncle Tom” narrative on social media Tuesday morning.

You, the reader, can decide whether Jones, Walker and Scott fit the criteria for such a designation.

Prior to the RNC’s start, Scott was the only Black person who was listed on the convention’s official schedule of speakers. However, what might be more telling than the RNC’s overtures to Black voters was its invitations to people who have been accused of having a racist agenda.

That includes: Nick Sandmann, the MAGA hat-wearing teenager who found himself at the center of a racially charged confrontation with a Native American elder and Black Hebrew Israelites at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., last year; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the married couple of lawyers who brandished and aimed guns at nonviolent Black Lives Matter protesters marching peacefully past their home in St. Louis in June.

[caption id="attachment_3998318" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes rocked a pair of Air Jordans (and a tan suit -- wink, wink) for his DNC speech Aug. 18. | Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:50 a.m. ET, Aug. 21 -- From the colorful brilliance of a Kente cloth stole to singing songs of protest to even the ghetto fabulousness of a pair of Air Jordan 12 Retro "Taxi" sneakers, Black people and Black culture were nearly impossible to escape at this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC). In fact, it just may have been the blackest DNC ever. That fact was no more apparent than when the country witnessed Black history being made in real-time as Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination to be vice president as Joe Biden's running mate on Tuesday. That made her the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major political party's presidential ticket. With such an emphasis on Black voter outreach amid nationwide protests against racism, it was no wonder the DNC this year featured what appeared to be more Black folks than in the previous installments. It didn't seem like that would be the case when the DNC first released its schedule of speakers, though. That initial roster only listed 11 Black people, including musical performers, to be featured in the week's programming. Alongside that scant docket of Black folks were names like Michael Bloomberg -- who is infamous for his support of the racist stop-and-frisk policing practice -- adding insult to the metaphorical injury sustained at first glance of what seemed to be a diversity-challenged convention schedule. But since the convention kicked off Monday night, viewers have been treated to a virtual parade of African Americans taking the online stage -- both renowned and everyday citizens -- making their cases for why Biden deserves to be the next president of the United States. Some of those names have included distinguished leaders like Barack Obama, Colin Powell, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as Gwen Carr (Eric Garner's mother) and the family of George Floyd. Originally, the DNC's first incarnation of its official convention schedule was conspicuously missing names such as Stacey Abrams, someone who consistently has been both described as a rising star in the Democratic Party and was long rumored to have been courted by Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. Her apparent inexplicable exclusion came across like a snub of sorts. But there she was on Day 2, appearing on TV and computer screens nationwide while imploring the importance of voting and to elect Biden and remove Donald Trump. She also brought attention to the disproportionate effect that the collision of multiple factors has especially had on Black lives in 2020. "America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality," Abrams said. "So our choice is clear: a steady, experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he's done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract; a leader who cares about our families or a president who only cares about himself." Abrams' words, as well as her inclusion at the DNC, probably elicited a collective sigh among those who quickly spoke after it appeared that Abrams would not be speaking at the convention. To be sure, there were still more people that NewsOne expected to be included, such as budding activist LeBron James (Steph Curry and his wife and children more than made up for it), established agitator Colin Kaepernick and the founders of the Movement for Black Lives (to name a few). With that said, it's clear the DNC has made an intentional effort at presenting an image of racial inclusion at a time in the nation's history when circumstances suggest otherwise. Trying to increase appeal to Black voters is a concerted strategy by Biden's campaign, which has already earmarked a generous portion of its $280 million ad campaign for Black media. And it's for good measure, too, since Black voter participation fell in the 2016 election compared to the historic levels in which they cast ballots for Obama in 2008 and 2012. It's a simple math equation: If more Black people vote Democratic, chances of Biden beating Trump increase exponentially. With the inclusion of a growing number of Black folks, the DNC is surely counting on that to be true. Keep reading to find some of the Blackest moments at this year's Democratic National Convention.

‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots Out Black Men To Deny Trump’s Racism  was originally published on newsone.com

