Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Monica Is A Clout Chaser? [WATCH]

Ever since the current #FreeCMurder campaign has started because of Monica bringing in Kim Kardashian, there has been drama.  Master P and Monica exchanged words back and forth over his brother.  Master P feels like Monica is clout chasing, but the show thinks otherwise.

In other news, Nelly’s producer named Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam was also charged with fraud of a life insurance policy in connection with the ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder plot.

LeToya Luckett’s husband is still keeping the faith when it comes to his marriage.  

