Spider Scoop Podcast #16: Jay Demayo

Jay DeMayo, head strength and conditioning coach for Spider men’s basketball, joins Noah on this weeks show. They discuss what separates training an athlete from general strength, how COVID has changed their programming approach, the upcoming season and much more!

