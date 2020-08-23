CLOSE
Spider Scoop Podcast #16: Jay Demayo

 

Jay DeMayo, head strength and conditioning coach for Spider men’s basketball, joins Noah on this weeks show.  They discuss what separates training an athlete from general strength, how COVID has changed their programming approach, the upcoming season and much more!

Follow Jay on Instagram and Twitter (@CVASPS) for more training content and to keep up with his podcast!

Find me (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive Spider Basketball Content!

Questions/Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Intro Song: $ave Dat Money (ft. Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan) by Lil Dicky

Outro Song: Laugh Now Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk) by Drake

Spider Scoop Podcast #16: Jay Demayo  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

