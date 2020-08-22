CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He Walked Away In Louisiana

A familiar story is coming together.

Rally Held At Louisiana Capitol Protesting Stay-At-Home Order And Economic Shutdown

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from them.

The details of the encounter are sketchy, but the use of lethal force by numerous cops against one lone Black man is once again highly questionable at best. That’s because shooting someone 11 times in the back is rarely anything but the peakest of overkill.

Reports TMZ:

The man was at a gas station in Lafayette, Louisiana when someone called police to report a disturbance. At least half a dozen police arrived, and according to the eyewitness –who shot the video — he appeared to be holding a knife.

You hear cops order the man on the ground, but he continues to walk. The woman who shot the video says she saw police tase him, but he was still upright.

As the man reaches the door of the gas station convenience store, shots ring out — 11 shots, and the man is dead.

A spokesperson from the Louisiana State Police says the man was involved in an altercation in an intersection. It’s unclear from police reports, but it appears cops may have followed the man for half a mile before the fatal encounter at the gas station.

Reportedly ALL the officers have been placed on administrative leaves. Sounds like they’ll have enough time to get their stories together. Set your watches for all the gymnastics from the police department and union, too. 

Watch video of the incident below and be warned that is it graphic.

This story is developing. 

 

Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He Walked Away In Louisiana  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise…
 20 hours ago
08.24.20
All of The Big Announcments From The First…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Wisconsin Takes Kanye West’s Name Off November Ballots
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'
D.L. Hughley on Why Kanye West Is the…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell To Star…
 5 days ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…
 5 days ago
08.21.20
Make America White Again: Racist Donald Trump Wanted…
 5 days ago
08.21.20
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic…
 5 days ago
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint
 5 days ago
08.20.20
Photos
Close