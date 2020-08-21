Prep for Success: Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway Aug 29th

It is about that time for the kids to go back to school but due to COVID-19 things will be a little different!

Radio One wants to make sure that the children of Richmond will return to school virtually this fall with all the essentials they will need to be successful!

PULL UP on us August 29th for our Prep for Success Drive Thru Back to School Supply Giveaway Presented by Anthem Health Keepers Plus!

That’s Right we will be practicing social distancing! This event is 100% Contactless!

We will be at the corner of Broad St. and Staples Mill Rd in the Anthem Parking Lot located at 2015 Staples Mill Road.

We will be giving away 500 plus bags filled with school supplies from 10a-2p or until supplies last!

This is a first come, first served event and registration is suggested.

Prep for Success: Drive-Thru Edition is powered by Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Walmart Distribution, Healing Interventions, New Generation’s Church, Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Warner Music Group, Project Giveback, The Underground Kitchen, Hitco and Radio One Richmond.