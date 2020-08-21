Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way that they need to keep move mouth and nose covered.

As spotted on The Daily News a brawl erupted during a recent American Airlines voyage. On Thursday, August 20 flight 1665 experience some turbulence within the cabin. According to several sources a passenger did not care to wear a mask after boarding the craft. Naturally this was noticed by others on the plane which quickly led to a confrontation. Unfortunately the back and forth got physical and said person got hands put on her.

In video footage captured by another passenger two women are seeing throwing blows and then falling into a row. Another woman tries to interject but is unlucky in her attempt. Another patron tweeted live from the fight saying “Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on LAS-CLT flight today….So much for social distancing!” she wrote. American Airlines has released a statement on the matter and confirmed the anti-masker knew what the guidelines were saying she “failed to comply with our mandatory face covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure”.

The travel brand detailed their stance further. “American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face covering while on board aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and on board, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering for the duration of this requirement.” WSOC-TV reports that the anti-masker is currently blocked from flying.

You can see the video below.

Photo:

American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For Not Wearing A Mask was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: