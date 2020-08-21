D.L. Hughley on Why Kanye West Is the ‘Worst Kind of Human Being’

Radio host and comedian, D.L. Hughley, was recently interviewed for VladTV and they discussed Kanye West. D.L. said he does not believe Kanye is mentally ill. He said he believes he uses his alleged mental illness as a way to hide his true White House motives.

He [Kanye] and Donald Trump are exactly the same kind of people. They are demigods, they are narcissists, neither of them read and I’ve seen both of their wives naked. Kanye West is the worst f– kind of human being.

Do you think Kanye is faking his mental illness?

