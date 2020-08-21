Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement For Victims of Flint Water Crisis

A $600 Million settlement was reached in the Flint, Michigan water crisis lawsuit. The defendants included the state of Michigan, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and former Gov. Rick Snyder along with two private engineering firms who were charged with professional negligence.

Almost 80% of a court-monitored victim’s compensation fund will go to those who were minors at the time of the crisis and the EPA said the city’s water contained dangerous levels of lead, affected the heart, kidneys, and nerves.

