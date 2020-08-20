CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From Suicide

Beloved R&B singer Brandy, 41, recently opened up about her battle with depression and suicide idealization in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Her darkest days got so heavy that she once thought about taking her life, but was redeemed by her overwhelming love for her 18-year-old daughter, Sy’rai.

The Moesha star, currently streaming on Netflix, has returned to her musical roots after a hiatus with the release of her latest project B7 last month.

“I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually,” she said regarding her break from releasing an album. “I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense.” 

While this is a monumental moment in her career after years of emotional turmoil, heightened by the music industry and life’s unforeseen moments. In 2006, Brandy was driving the vehicle that fatally struck a 38-year-old woman. The case settled out of court and she was not criminally charged, PEOPLE writes.

“I remember laying in bed super depressed,” she said. “I [told] myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.’”

Sy’rai, who Brandy had in 2002 with then partner, producer Robert Smith, recently graduated from high school and is in finding her own voice in her lane of womanhood. She has also always been her mother’s brightest gift.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday mama. I love you ❤️

A post shared by rai (@syraismith) on

“If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either,” the singer said. “The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”

“But I had to focus on what was important, which was Sy’rai,” she added.

She’s enjoying critical success and newfound fandom due to Moesha and her latest musical effort.

“I’m in a place now where I can be proud of moving in the right direction,” she said.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From Suicide  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

