CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Kirk Bourdeaux is back with another quarantine meal.  For those who are still staying inside and are social distancing, you’ve probably run out of ideas but we got you!

If you have an air fryer then this is perfect for you.  The chef is whipping out this trendy oven to make a healthier alternative to our favorite foods.  Get your chicken, cabbage, sweet potatoes, and cornbread together for this one.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

Continue reading 10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

Rasheeda Frost has still been keeping it sexy during quarantine, so here's a treat: 10 extra yummy photos... Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic…
 7 hours ago
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint
 16 hours ago
08.20.20
Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Angel Brinks' Fall Fashion Show
LisaRaye Wants An “Entanglement” With Will Smith
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Kendall Jenner Entangling Devin Booker, Seemingly Confirms Relationship…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Son of Debra Lee, Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman,…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album
 2 days ago
08.19.20
UNC-Chapel Hill Switches Back To Remote Classes After…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder…
 3 days ago
08.18.20
Photos
Close