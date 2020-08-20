Pharrell And Jay-Z’s New Song ‘Entrepreneur’ Is A Celebration Of Black Ambition

Pharrell and JAY-Z will be dropping some games on Friday (August 21st) called “Entrepreneur,” a song that details the hardships of the black community starting and maintaining their businesses. The song will accompany TIME’s cover, “The New American Revolution” which will feature conversations with Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada.

JAY raps about the financial side of social media and supporting black businesses while Pharrell weaves in communities working and circulating money together.

Are you an entrepreneur that has found it hard to start your business and keep it afloat?

