CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic Song: ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’

Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson

Source: MGM / Courtesy of MGM

Jennifer Hudson gave fans and political watchers a taste of what her upcoming role as the “Queen of Soul” will look like as she closed the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday evening. (August 19th). Hudson performed Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” after Democratic Vice President Nominee, Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech.

Jennifer sang the Aretha Franklin version of the song and of course, she nailed it. Hudson is set to portray Franklin in the upcoming film, “Respect.”

What did you think of Jennifer Hudson’s DNC performance?

Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic Song: 'A Change Is Gonna Come'

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No…
 19 hours ago
08.19.20
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 19 hours ago
08.19.20
Angel Brinks' Fall Fashion Show
LisaRaye Wants An “Entanglement” With Will Smith
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Kendall Jenner Entangling Devin Booker, Seemingly Confirms Relationship…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Son of Debra Lee, Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman,…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album
 2 days ago
08.19.20
UNC-Chapel Hill Switches Back To Remote Classes After…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder…
 3 days ago
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…
 3 days ago
08.18.20
‘Clueless’ Reboot Coming To Peacock, Puts Focus Squarely…
 3 days ago
08.18.20
Photos
Close