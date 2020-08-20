Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic Song: ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’

Jennifer Hudson gave fans and political watchers a taste of what her upcoming role as the “Queen of Soul” will look like as she closed the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday evening. (August 19th). Hudson performed Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” after Democratic Vice President Nominee, Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech.

Jennifer sang the Aretha Franklin version of the song and of course, she nailed it. Hudson is set to portray Franklin in the upcoming film, “Respect.”

What did you think of Jennifer Hudson’s DNC performance?

