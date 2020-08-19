CLOSE
Chris Brown Begs Zendaya To Drop “Fire” Unreleased Music Video

Chris Brown at arrivals for 62nd Annual...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Chris Brown is hoping that he and actress, Zendaya, can put their differences aside for the sake of music. Specifically, a song the two did back in 2016 called, “Something New.” Zendaya shelved the video after Brown unleashed a social media attack against Kehlani during her March 2016 suicide attempt. She unfollowed him on social media and has yet to respond to his plea.

“@zendaya I HOPE YOU DROP THIS VIDEO WE DID A LIL WHILE AGO!!!!!” Chris wrote on Instagram. Brown posted a snipped from the video and added, “ITS TOO FIRE TO BE ON DA SHELF.” Zendaya may be too busy celebrating her Emmy nomination for her work on HBO’s Euphoria. Brown too has been busy working on his tenth studio album, “Breezy.”

Do you think the “Something New” video should be released?

