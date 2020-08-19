CLOSE
LisaRaye Wants An “Entanglement” With Will Smith

LisaRaye McCoy, who use to work for Will Smith on the show All of Us wants to work with him again, but this time off-camera. During an interview on Garcelle Beauvais’ Going to Bed podcast, McCoy was asked what type of partner she wanted in her life, and she responded, “Oh, I can tell you right now, Will Smith.”

Garcelle then reminded LisaRaye that she couldn’t have him because he was married to which she replied, “We can have an entanglement.” Lisa then clarified what she meant and said that she would like to have a “Will type.”

If you could have an “entanglement” with a celebrity who would you choose?

