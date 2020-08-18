CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

These Are The States Black People Want To Keep After The Election [WATCH]

Special K got the word from Africa that they are not letting all of us back to Africa.  Since America has been wilding, we got the bad news that Africa called and said Back to Africa is canceled.

The National Coalition of Everything Black People Want has come together and decided that we are taking over only some states after the 2020 election.

States like Lousiana, Georgia, and Florida are coming without a doubt and they can have most of the states on the west.

Listen to see if you agree on the places to keep and to leave.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_21701" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kent Johnson / Kent Johnson[/caption]

These Are The States Black People Want To Keep After The Election [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two…
 12 hours ago
08.18.20
Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder…
 1 day ago
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…
 1 day ago
08.18.20
‘Clueless’ Reboot Coming To Peacock, Puts Focus Squarely…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
You Can Now Own Michael Jordan’s ’96 Mercedes…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
R. Kelly Alleged Manager Charged With Shooting Threat…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Defends Daughter After She’s Criticized For…
 3 days ago
08.15.20
2013 Billboard Music Awards
Lecrae Opens Up About Depression, Fame, And Absent…
 3 days ago
08.15.20
Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden’s Ticket As His…
 4 days ago
08.17.20
Donald “Everything Is Rigged” Trump and His Birther…
 4 days ago
08.17.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard”…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
RZA Remixes The Jingle Played By Ice Cream…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close