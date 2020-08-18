CLOSE
Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How To Play Spades

This proves that President Obama is definitely a patient person as this is one of the more difficult card games to learn.

Malia and Sasha Obama out shopping in Milan

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Michelle Obama recently debuted her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, exclusively with Spotify recently and it’s already a huge hit with many. In a recent episode, the former First Lady shared that Barack Obama used the quarantine period to connect with his daughters, Malia and Sasha, by teaching them how to play card games, most specifically, spades.

Mrs. Obama sat down with award-winning journalist and Washington Post columnist Michele Norris and opened up the “Protests and the Pandemic with Michele Norris” discussion sharing how they’ve been spending time at home with their respective families.

In the warm-hearted conversation about family and togetherness, early on Mrs. Obama shared how her family has found a way to maintain their individual pursuits but also find time to connect around dinner time. Mrs. Obama also admitted that she had some down moments regarding the shutdown but has seemingly found joy in the routine.

Around the seven-minute mark of the episode, Mrs. Obama talks up the daily life of the family and how they end their days after dinner. Then she launched into the spades conversation.

“And then afterwards, the girls and Barack, and, another friend there, they’ve got a spades tournament. So Barack has taught the girls spades, so now there’s this vicious competition. They wouldn’t have sat down, but for this quarantine, to learn how to play a card came with their dad. They wouldn’t,” Mrs. Obama shared.

Mrs. Obama and Norris then discuss how they’ve learned how to do their own grooming and other skills they’ve learned in their time away from the rush of life.

Check out the podcast episode below.

Photo: WENN

Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How To Play Spades  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

