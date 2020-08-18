CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album

Two OG's working together to let everyone know the end is coming... again.

Chris Rock Busta Rhymes announce

Source: Busta Rhymes / Chris Rock

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve gotten any new material from one of the best to ever do it, Busta Rhymes, but now that he’s once again ready to unleash the dungeon dragon on the masses he’s enlisted the comedic talents of Chris Rock to help him make the announcement.

In the one-minute clip Chris Rock melodically reminds Hip-Hop rappers “You-n*ggas can’t-f*ck-with the God, Busta Rhymes” by repeating it over and over until he enthusiastically announces “Extinction Level Event 2!… beyatch!”

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God would mark Busta Rhymes’ 10th album in his 20+ year career in Hip-Hop and his first album since 2012’s Year of The Dragon. For those who aren’t familiar with the OG Hip-Hop MC, the album title suggests this will be the sequel to Busta’s 1998 platinum-selling E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front, which spawned two huge hits in the Janet Jackson featured “What’s It Gonna Be?!” and “Gimme Some More.”

Now more than two decades later it seems like Busta is ready to bring back that same energy that got him a few Grammy nominations and turned him into an international pop star.

We can’t wait.

Check the comedic clip below and let us know if you’re looking forward to the return of Busta Rhymes slated to happen some time before the end of the year.

Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Angel Brinks' Fall Fashion Show
LisaRaye Wants An “Entanglement” With Will Smith
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Kendall Jenner Entangling Devin Booker, Seemingly Confirms Relationship…
 19 hours ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…
 19 hours ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And…
 19 hours ago
08.19.20
Son of Debra Lee, Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman,…
 21 hours ago
08.19.20
Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album
 21 hours ago
08.19.20
UNC-Chapel Hill Switches Back To Remote Classes After…
 23 hours ago
08.19.20
Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two…
 1 day ago
08.18.20
Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
‘Clueless’ Reboot Coming To Peacock, Puts Focus Squarely…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
You Can Now Own Michael Jordan’s ’96 Mercedes…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan…
 3 days ago
08.17.20
Photos
Close