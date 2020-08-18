Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay Big Bucks For Workplace Affairs

TV host Tavis Smiley has been ordered to pay PBS $2.6 million for having affairs in the workplace. A jury in D.C. found that Tavis had breached a morals clause in his contract after hearing testimony from six women who accused the former TV host of sexual misconduct.

PBS suspended Tavis’ show back in 2017 and a year later Smiley sued PBS and PBS countersued. In the end, PBS also got $1.5 million but felt that they should’ve received more under his morals clause.

Were you a fan of Smiley’s TV show?

See story here

