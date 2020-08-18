Venus Williams Announces the EleVen X Wonder Woman Capsule Collection

Venus Williams wants to embrace your superpowers. The tennis pro has announced the launch of her limited edition Wonder Woman collection via her brand EleVen by Venus Williams.

The stylish activewear brand was designed to help you witness yourself in your most confident moments. Because EleVen strives to highlight the undeniable strength of a woman, this limited edition capsule collection perfectly aligns with the Wonder Woman character.

The 10-piece collection includes key statement pieces like a gold windbreaker with the Wonder Woman logo on the back and black jumpsuit with gold stars cascading down the side. She also features flutter skirts for the tennis court and a pair of leggings that can be worn for a workout or errands.

Venus launched EleVen in 2007. The unique name came from idea that you should never settle for being “good”. In an interview with Page Six, she said, “I was inspired by being better than your best. Be an 11/10. I’ve always been driven by this motto – whether I’m on the court or off of it. It made sense to launch a fitness line dedicated to that vibe.”

Venus Williams is in good company when it comes to marketing clothes. Her younger sister, Serena Williams, has a clothing line that offers a picture of activewear and casual dress clothes. She’s even added a few unisex pieces to her brand.

The VenusWilliams X Wonder Woman collaboration will launch exclusively on August 22nd via DC FANDOME, a 24-hour first of its kind immersive global fan experience Featuring 300 stars, cast members, creators and crew. You can shop items from the line on EleVenByVenusWilliams.com.

