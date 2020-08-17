CLOSE
Pat McGrath And Supreme NY Team Up To Give You The Perfect Red Pout

Pat McGrath has teamed up with Supreme New York to bring the beauty world the most exciting lipstick collaboration yet.

Pat McGrath put itself on the map as a quality beauty brand with highly-pigmented shades of lipsticks, shadows, and more. The black-owned, billion dollar company was launched in 2015, and has quickly made a name for itself as a top beauty connoisseur. Legendary fashion brand Supreme New York has given us some of the best street wear styles since 1994. Widely known for their collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Supreme has elevated the definition of comfort and chic.
Together, both brands have joined forces to bring us MatteTrance. In a tweet, the Pat McGrath brand wrote,  “Introducing Supreme®/ Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick MatteTrance™ hyper-pigmented lipstick in shade ‘SUPREME’ developed exclusively for @supremenewyork Fall/Winter 2020.”

The limited edition lipstick will come in one shade, and will be sold on the Supreme New York website. The highly-pigmented red hue will likely come in time for the fall or winter seasons. An official launch date has not been announced.
This collaboration is a fashion and beauty lovers dream. In one product, you get the classic relaxed feel of the Supreme brand, the bold attention to detail of the Pat McGrath brand, and the exclusivity of them fused together. There hasn’t been this much hype around a red lipstick since that time Rihanna x Mac Cosmetics brought us Riri Woo.
Keep your eyes peeled on social media for more intel on the Pat McGrath x Supreme New York collaboration. You can also stay in the know by signing up for their brand announcements on the Supreme website. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you here for these two mega-brands joining forces?
Pat McGrath And Supreme NY Team Up To Give You The Perfect Red Pout  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

