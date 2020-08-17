CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson Helps 2000 Chicago Youngsters With School Supplies

2nd Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The Hudson sisters held their 10th annual “Hatch Day” in their hometown of Chicago over the weekend. Jennifer Hudson along with her sister, Julia, and 15 volunteers gave Chicago youth a start to the school year with book bags full of school supplies.

“Now more than ever, young people need to know that there are people standing up for them and rooting for them as they learn and grow,” Jennifer and Julia said in a statement. The sister’s acknowledged that even though things have changed for Chicago and everyone else across the world it’s their mission to continue to provide children with the tools to learn.

“Hatch Day” is an event that is a part of The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, which is dedicated to Julia’s son, Julian, who was killed in 2008.

Share community events that are helping students get back to school.

See story here

