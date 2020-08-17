CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Donnie Simpson To Be Inducted Into The Radio Hall of Fame

Donnie Simpson is headed to the Radio Hall of Fame! 

Donnie Simpson Radio Hall of Fame

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Donnie Simpson is headed to the Radio Hall of Fame

Simpson joins 6 other broadcasters selected to the 2020 class of the Radio Hall of Fame. The Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee inductee, Simpson began his radio career at age 15 with WJLB in his hometown Detroit, Michigan before moving to Washington, D.C, starting at 93.9 WKYS (then known as WRC-FM). After a five-year retirement, Donnie returned to the airways, joining Majic 102.3/92.7 on August 17th, 2015.

Donnie will be honored on Thursday, October 29 during a live radio broadcast induction ceremony from multiple locations and across multiple audio platforms.

Three inductees were determined by a vote from a panel of 600 industry professionals, four were voted on by the Nominating Committee and two were a result of a public vote from the listening public. The votes were monitored by certified public accounting firm Miller Kaplan Arase, LLP.

Congratulations Donnie!

Donnie Simpson & Alfred Liggins Receive DC Resolutions

Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

19 photos Launch gallery

Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

Continue reading Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

Donnie Simpson To Be Inducted Into The Radio Hall of Fame  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan…
 24 hours ago
08.17.20
R. Kelly Alleged Manager Charged With Shooting Threat…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Defends Daughter After She’s Criticized For…
 2 days ago
08.15.20
2013 Billboard Music Awards
Lecrae Opens Up About Depression, Fame, And Absent…
 2 days ago
08.15.20
Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden’s Ticket As His…
 3 days ago
08.17.20
Donald “Everything Is Rigged” Trump and His Birther…
 3 days ago
08.17.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard”…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
RZA Remixes The Jingle Played By Ice Cream…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
John Legend attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Democratic Convention Taps Big Time Entertainers To Perform
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Trump Satire Queen Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close