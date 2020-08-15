R. Kelly’s Manager Charged For Placing Threatening Call To Manhattan Theater

Just how badly did R. Kelly not want that doc about him to be seen? Enough to threaten shooting up the place. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges the singer’s manager made the December 2018 phone call, which caused the New York City theater to clear out 20 minutes before Surviving R. Kelly was about to hit the screen.

Donnell Russell has been charged with a count of conspiracy to threaten physical harm and 1 count of threatening physical harm, according to TMZ, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. Released last January, the Lifetime documentary details sexual abuse allegations against Kelly.

