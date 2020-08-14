CLOSE
Donald “Everything Is Rigged” Trump and His Birther Pushing Wife Request Mail-In Ballots

Trump isn't hiding the fact he is willing to cheat again to ensure he stays in the White House for four more years. 

Donald & Melania Trump Request Mail-Ballots For Upcoming Florida Primary

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

We are truly in the upside-down. The bootleg dictator Donald Trump is doing whatever in his power to keep Americans from using mail-in voting for this upcoming presidential election. Still, it’s quite alright if he and his wife using the reliable method to safely vote.

Trump is currently on a mission to make it as hard as possible to allow Americans to safely vote in the upcoming election. He has openly admitted that he is sabotaging the United States Postal Service by not funding the essential service. Trump revealed denying the USPS the money it needs is a part of his plan to ensure it couldn’t handle the influx of mail-in ballots it will most definitely receive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has been making the ridiculously false claim during his “coronavirus press briefings” and recent press trips that if the country resorts to allowing universal mail-in voting, it will encourage rampant voting fraud. This myth has been debunked numerous times. Despite his ridiculous claims, which he knows is an outright lie, Donald Trump and the bootleg first lady Melania Trump have request mail-in ballots for Florida’s upcoming primary election.

The election the Trump’s will be voting in includes votes for county commissioners, county sheriffs, tax collectors, school-board races, and the state attorney. State legislature and US House primaries are also on the ballot as well.

According to CNN and USA Today, Palm Beach election records show the current occupants of The White House filed for the mail-ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. Trump has requested they be delivered to his Mar-A-Lago golf club, where he loves to spend most of his time instead of actually doing his job. They are cutting it so close that the ballots can’t be mailed-in but have to be picked up so they can be delivered to the Florida address.

Oh, keep in mind Trump has praised how Florida has handled mail-in voting, the state also happens to have a Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, who is just as inept as him by the way.

Trump isn’t hiding the fact he is willing to cheat again to ensure he stays in the White House for four more years.

Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty

Donald “Everything Is Rigged” Trump and His Birther Pushing Wife Request Mail-In Ballots  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

