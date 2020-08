Listen to Miss Community Clo’s “Community Conversations” from Saturday, August 15th. Clo speaks with Dr. Winn Director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Clovia & Dr. Winn discusses “Facts, Faith, & Fridays” as well as health disparity. Robert Winn is trying to address the disproportionate toll of the coronavirus on African Americans through a nascent partnership with the area’s black clergy.

To learn more about Dr. Winn and facts about COVID-19 visit www.news.vcu.edu

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: