RZA Remixes The Jingle Played By Ice Cream Trucks Because Of Its Racist Origins [Video]

The ice cream is coming.

As the world continues to get woke we find that some of our fondest memories are now tarnished by the hand of bigotry. One producer is changing the narrative by adding his touch to it.

For those not in the know, the instrumental jingle that is synonymous with ice cream trucks has some very hurtful origins. “Turkey in the Straw” was originally performed at minstrel shows by actors wearing blackface—specifically by a character named “Zip Coon.”

It was then renamed “N*gger Love a Watermelon”—yes you read that correctly. While the RZA hasn’t made a big splash since his iconic battle versus DJ Premier he still has the magic touch when it comes to the arts. The Abbot has been enlisted by one of America’s most beloved brands to update a modern classic.

Good Humor tapped the Wu-Tang Clan producer to remix the track which according to the press release incorporates “drumbeats, old-school bells that reference Good Humor’s original ice cream trucks, and a RZA hook that you won’t be able to get out of your head.” Additionally the ice cream company is asking truck drivers throughout the country to cease playing “Turkey in the Straw” immediately. The manufacturer of the music boxes found on the trucks, Nichols Electronics, has stated the song will be heard starting this month.

You can hear the new jingle below.

RZA Remixes The Jingle Played By Ice Cream Trucks Because Of Its Racist Origins [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

