Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled ‘King’s Disease’

The Queens rapper expresses how Black he is.

Nas has properly kicked off the campaign for his new album, titled King’s Disease. Today (August 14), the Queens rapper dropped a new singled called “Ultra Black,” produced by Hit-Boy.

Nas King's Disease Album Cover

Source: Mass Appeal / Def Jam

As previously reported, Hit-Boy is serving as the executive producer of the forthcoming project, which is out next Friday, August 21 via Mass Appeal Records & Def Jam. It turns out the entire album is produced by Hit-Boy while Gabriel “G Code” Zardes also holds down co-executive producer duties.

As for “Ultra Black,” the subdued, mid-tempo tune finds Nas verbally expressing just how extra Black he is, along with one line throwing a sharp barb at Doja Cat to highlight the contrast. Spits Nas, “Sometimes I’m overblack, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag’/We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.

It’s just Hip-Hop, folks—but the Doja Stans are big mad.

Listen to “Ultra Black” below, or pick your streamer of choice right here.

If you’re feeling the vibes, you can already pre-order King’s Disease right here. Nas’ last album was 2018’s Kanye West-produced Nasir.

 

