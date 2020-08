The Weeknd has outdone himself with his chart-topping single, “Blinding Lights.” The song hit number one back in March and has remained there for the past 21 weeks. Prior to that, Drake and Wizkid’s, “One Dance,” Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and The Weeknd’s “Starboy” each topped the Billboard charts for 20 weeks.

What is your favorite song from the “After Hours” album?

