Trump Satire Queen Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special with Netflix

Someone should tell Trump since he blocked her on Twitter.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Being creative on social media can be a very rewarding gig if you’re good at it, especially if it involves poking fun of Donald Trump. Just ask the talented Sarah Cooper. 

The comedian-writer recently inked a deal with Netflix for an exclusive comedy special.  According to The Verge, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine will feature sketches and interviews touching politics, race, gender, and class. Attached to the project is Orange Is the New Black actress Natacha Lyonne as director and Saturday Night Live legend Maya Rudolph as executive producer.  We’ll get to see it sometime this fall.

Cooper, a Jamaican-American living in Brooklyn, first made waves in April during the nation’s compliance with coronavirus quarantine mandates. Stuck at home watching Trump’s confusing pressers on television like the rest of us, she turned her Twitter and TikTok profiles into a virtual stage to make sense of the chaos.  Her act: short monologues lip-syncing the marble-mouthed ramblings of The Donald. 

The four-hour process of memorizing the press briefings and recording the performance is a labor of love, but it has given her insight into Trump’s draconian mindset. “Any time he had to talk about grief, or loss of life, he stumbled,” says Cooper to Vanity Fair. “He’s not comfortable with empathy. He’s not comfortable with grief. He’s not comfortable with anything that makes him feel bad or look bad.” 

Dozens of videos later, Cooper’s content has garnered millions of views and amassed millions of followers across her social media platforms. She’s even gained fandom among Hollywood favorites like Halle Berry and Jerry Seinfeld, to name a few. Fun fact: Trump blocked her on Twitter. 

And with her recent signing to talent agency WME, she’s making her way around the late-night show circuit, including “The Tonight Show,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and, as of recently, guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”  

We have a feeling this is just the beginning of her budding career into showbusiness.

Trump Satire Queen Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special with Netflix  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
