CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Bootlicker Hopped On Fox News To Say Sen. Kamala Harris Isn’t Black Enough

Stacy Washington, the co-chair of the Black Voices for Trump group, joined 'Fox & Friends' news program to make the declaration.

Biden-Harris Announcement

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Now that Sen. Kamala Harris has been named as Joe Biden‘s running mate for the 2020 presidential election, conservative media has rolled out the smear tactics as expected. On a Fox News program, a Black supporter of President Donald Trump has slammed Harris for not being Black enough.

Stacy Washington, the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump and a SiriusXM talk show host, joined the network’s Fox & Friends program to make the declaration that Harris can’t claim her Blackness due to her ancestry.

“She has really played up this idea that she’s a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves,” Washington said. “But she’s not descended from slaves. She’s descended from slave owners.”

Let it hang in the air a bit. Yeah, we thought the same thing too, that is if you’re reading this and have good sense.

Washington also called back to the primary debates that Harris dominated Biden in those verbal clashes, as you’re supposed to do when you’re running for the top office in the land. Somehow, she connected that to her larger point of Harris’ heritage but it fell short as one should expect.

Check out the shenanigans below or by following this link.

https://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=6180436008001&w=466&h=263Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Photo: Getty

Black Bootlicker Hopped On Fox News To Say Sen. Kamala Harris Isn’t Black Enough  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
John Legend attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Democratic Convention Taps Big Time Entertainers To Perform
 2 hours ago
08.14.20
Trump Satire Queen Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special…
 17 hours ago
08.14.20
Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring…
 20 hours ago
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School
 20 hours ago
08.14.20
Going Postal: President Trump Seemingly Cops To Rigging…
 20 hours ago
08.14.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 20 hours ago
08.14.20
Ciara And Sienna Rock Matching Fros In ‘Rooted’…
 22 hours ago
08.14.20
It Begins: ‘Newsweek’ Wastes No Time Running Racist…
 23 hours ago
08.14.20
Black Bootlicker Hopped On Fox News To Say…
 23 hours ago
08.14.20
Hulu’s New Film ‘BAD HAIR’ Takes A Deeper…
 23 hours ago
08.14.20
Selah Marley Details Traumatic Childhood on Instagram, Likens…
 2 days ago
08.13.20
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Is Getting Reboot With…
 2 days ago
08.13.20
Maya Rudolph Prepares To Bring Kamala Harris Back…
 2 days ago
08.13.20
Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris First Joint…
 2 days ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close