Viola Davis Purchased The Slave Plantation Where She Was Born For Her 55th Birthday

Viola Davis is living out her 55th birthday while also reflecting on her humble beginnings as a woman who rose through poverty to become one of the most powerful and important actresses of her time.

The Oscar winner shared that she purchased the slave plantation she was born on in St Matthews, South Carolina, with her fans on her special day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She shared a snapshot of the home with the following caption, “The above house is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life…I own it…all of it,” she wrote.

“May you live long enough to know why you were born,” she wrote evoking a Cherokee birth blessing. The moment marks a powerful re-visioning for Davis and for Black families who are descendants of the Transatlantic slave trade, knowing full well that less than 80 years ago, Black people were still entangled in the poisonous net of slavery through sharecropping. Even today, Black families are unable to financially advance due to a series of systemic inequities.

Soon after Davis’ post went up, her friends and supporters began showering her with birthday well-wishes, while also taking in the powerful moment that the actress shared.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We all celebrate you, happy birthday Queen,” Lynn Whitfield wrote.

Taraji P. Henson wrote, “THANK GOD FOR THIS DAY!!!! Happy birthday beautiful Queen!!!

“Happy birthday sweet friend! May your life continue to inspire and your light continue to shine,” wrote Halle Berry.

Davis has spoken out about her upbringing, moving from St. Matthews, to Central Falls, Rhode Island, and the snowball effect of what living in poverty does to families every day.

“[I] realized we were poor,” she said in a 2019 interview with O Magazine. “But I was making my way through it. You either hope or you don’t. And it was hope and dreams that made me put my feet on the floor every morning and just approach every day with a sense of enthusiasm. It was my fight or flight that kicked in.”

Happy birthday Viola and we can’t wait to see what you do with your new purchase!

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet 1. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE BRITISH ACADEMY BRITANNIA AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. VIOLA DAVIS AT NBC'S 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE ROME FILM FEST, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. VIOLA DAVIS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 14TH ANNUAL L'OREAL PARIS WOMEN OF WORTH AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE PREMIERE OF ABC'S "HOT GET GET AWAY WITH MURDER" SERIES FINALE, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet 10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3179712" align="aligncenter" width="598"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] If you need to define Black Girl Magic, take an in-depth look at Viola Davis. She is the first Black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. Viola has won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). That is Black Girl Magic at it’s finest. In addition to winning awards and bodying television and movie roles, Viola Davis makes sure she gives back to her community. She has used her platform to raise awareness about childhood hunger in America. She also started the $30K in 30 Days Project with the Nonprofit Hunger Is, awarding a $1,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community food bank in her home state. Viola also invested in the arts by donating funds to her alma mater, Central Falls High School, for its theater program. Time magazine named Viola Davis one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2017 but she has been influencing us for decades. From showing up on the red carpet in all her natural-hair glory, to winning awards left and right, Mrs Viola Davis has set the bar pretty high. In honor of her 55th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed up and showed out on the red carpet. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Viola Davis Purchased The Slave Plantation Where She Was Born For Her 55th Birthday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com